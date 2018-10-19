Bangor police arrest juvenile on terrorizing charge

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 19, 2018 7:55 am

BANGOR — Police arrested a juvenile from Bangor on a charge of terrorizing Thursday night after a parent alerted authorities there may be trouble at Bangor High School’s homecoming bonfire.

The parent notified police about 6 p.m. Thursday that there were some “concerning statements posted on a social media platform” indicating there may be problems at the homecoming bonfire planned for that evening, according to a police statement.

Bangor High School officials canceled the bonfire and worked with police, whose investigation resulted in the arrest.

Police did not disclose whether the juvenile arrested was a student at Bangor high.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.