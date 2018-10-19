October 19, 2018
Sheriff’s office warns residents to remove valuables from vehicles

Stock image | Pixabay
By Julie Harris, BDN Staff

There has been an increase in overnight thefts from motor vehicles parked in residents’ driveways, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

The most recent incidents in the county were on Collins Road in Chelsea.

The sheriff’s office recommends that valuables be placed where they are not visible or removed from the vehicle entirely, and that doors be locked when the vehicle is parked for an extended period of time, whether day or night.

