Falling into familiar routines

• October 19, 2018 11:43 am

Take a stroll through your town and chances are you have noticed that the majestic fiery red and golden yellow hues on the leaves have transitioned to darker, duller shades of brown. The recent blustery conditions have stripped many trees of their foliage, while leaving behind a collection of wet, crinkly leaves on yards, steps and driveways of many homes.

This transitional period is a sure indicator that winter is right around the corner. And as the thermometer starts to take that oh-so familiar, and not entirely welcome, plunge into the 40s, 30s and brrrr… 20s, resisting the urge to turn on the furnace is proving to be more and more difficult.

“Don’t touch the thermostat,” is a phrase that has been uttered more than a few times this fall in my household as my wife and I have to remind our children that it is no longer summer, and therefore the shorts, T-shirts and flip flops should probably give way to fleece, sweatshirts and slippers.

Each year, I try to resist the urge to start the furnace until the first of November, especially after paying more than $400 to fill the oil tank a few weeks ago. But as the years go on, fighting that urge is proving more and more difficult.

If current weather patterns are any indication, a long, cold winter seems to be in store. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” on the other hand, is predicting temperatures above average, with less snow than usual. I think most folks would take no issue with that forecast, but how often do these predictions actually come to fruition?

Oil prices are slowly creeping up, albeit nowhere near the staggering prices exceeding $4 per gallon a few winters ago. So while the shock to the checkbook may not be quite as harsh, some families might still find it challenging to balance spending money on heat versus other expenses.

There are a multitude of alternative heating options out there with wood pellets and heat pumps. So maybe now is the time to take the plunge and make a long-term investment in our home? I suppose one solution would be to simply spend less time at home.

More frequent trips to the library could be a good way to spend time out of the house and stay warm. Or perhaps I will spend more time shopping, or at least browsing, at local businesses. My Jeep has an awesome heater in it so maybe more road trips are in our families’ future?

What are some of the creative ways you plan to keep warm this winter?