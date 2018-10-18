Dusting of snow falls on parts of Aroostook, winds causing outages

Linda Pelletier | Fiddlehead Focus Linda Pelletier | Fiddlehead Focus

• October 18, 2018 3:02 pm

MADAWASKA, Maine — Residents of northern Maine awoke to a dusting of snow Thursday morning with temperatures just below freezing.

The National Weather Service Caribou office forecast scattered snow showers, mainly before noon in parts of Aroostook County with a high Thursday of just around 33 degrees in the St. John Valley. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s during the day the rest of the week.

