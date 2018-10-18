Junior linebacker overcomes injuries to make an impact for 16th-ranked UMaine football team

Ronnie Gillis | UMaine Athletics Ronnie Gillis | UMaine Athletics

• October 18, 2018 1:00 am

ORONO, Maine — Taji Lowe has endured more than his share of injuries during his University of Maine football career.

Now, junior linebacker is finally healthy and has become an important contributor to the Black Bears defense, which ranks eighth among Football Championship Subdivision teams while allowing 267.7 yards per game.

Lowe suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder his freshman year, continued to struggle with his shoulder and eventually had shoulder surgery a year later. He then missed four games last season with ankle and knee injuries.

This season didn’t start off positively for him either as he was poked in the eye during UMaine’s season-opening 35-7 win over the University of New Hampshire. That kept him out of the 31-28 victory over Western Kentucky.

Lowe, who has worn a visor during the last four games to protect his eye, ranks third on the team with 31 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

“He is having a real good year for us. He does a great job fighting off blocks with his hands, and he is a great tackler,” UMaine defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said. “He plays multiple positions.”

Lowe has been involved in at least five tackles and has posted one or more TFLs in every game. He registered a season-high eight tackles (one sack) in Saturday’s 38-36 win at Rhode Island.

He admitted the rash of injuries has been frustrating.

“My teammates kept my spirits up. I want to play so I kept working and keep working,” said Lowe, who said he loves the physical aspect of football and the brotherhood among his teammates.

One of his biggest supporters is fellow linebacker Sterling Sheffield, who praised Lowe’s perseverance.

“He has gone through a lot with his injuries,” Sheffield said.

“He’s very smart, he’s quick and he’s strong. He is also a leader,” Sheffield added.

A healthy Lowe (38 tackles in seven games last season) benefited from being able to participate in a full summer of weight training. He credited the defensive line for fueling the success of the linebackers this season.

“They take up all the blocks for us so it allows me, Deshawn (Stevens), Sheff (Sheffield) and Jaron (Grayer) to make every play we can,” Lowe said.

Hetherman said UMaine uses Lowe to covers tight ends or backs and that he is a physical presence in the middle.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound native of Stewartsville, New Jersey, began playing football when he was 5. He bypassed flag football for tackle football.

“My dad said flag football was for little kids,” grinned Lowe, whose father encouraged him to play football. His mom also has been supportive.

“My dad’s mom wouldn’t let him play football in high school,” added Lowe, who has played linebacker since being moved from defensive end his freshman year in high school.

Lowe, an All-New Jersey and All-New Newark Star Ledger selection, made 184 career tackles, including 78 as a senior, at Phillipsburg High School.

Lowe said his main goal is to stay healthy through the season and continue to get bigger and stronger. First-place UMaine (4-2 overall, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) visits William & Mary (2-4, 1-2 CAA) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lowe has contributed to a defense that ranks second in the FCS in sacks (4.33 per game) and in rushing yards allowed (66.5 ypg) and is tied for 10th in tackles for a loss (8.3 per game).

“He has really come into his own,” UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “He’s a hard worker. He studies the game.”

Lowe admitted that when he was recruited by the UMaine coaching staff he didn’t know anything about Maine.

“But when I came on my recruiting visit, it was a great experience,” he said. “Everybody was so close.”

The business major said he loves playing and studying at UMaine, but one thing is missing from the experience thus far.

“But I haven’t seen a moose yet. That’s one of my goals … to see a moose before I leave,” Lowe said.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.