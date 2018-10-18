October 18, 2018
High School Sports Latest News | Poll Questions | Paul LePage | Winter Forecast | Jamal Khashoggi
High School Sports

High school football capsules for Oct. 19-20

Pete Warner | BDN
Pete Warner | BDN
Michael Randall of Deering High School is wrapped up by Bangor's James Neel (9) and Gabe Higgins (32) during Friday night's Class A football game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Bangor vs. Cheverus

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Records: Cheverus 5-2, Bangor 1-6

Game notes: Despite their continued struggles this season, including a five-game losing streak during which they were outscored 177-19, the Rams can lock up a postseason berth with an upset of the Stags. Bangor holds a slim lead over winless Windham for the sixth and final playoff spot in Class A North, and the Eagles face a stiff test this week against 5-2 Oxford Hills. Cheverus of Portland has won two straight and four of its past five, including last Saturday’s 43-6 drubbing of Windham. The Rams are coming off a 34-7 setback at previously winless Massabesic of Waterboro.

Brewer vs. Hampden Academy

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherbee Complex, Hampden

Records: Brewer 1-6, Hampden Acad. 0-7

Game notes: The Witches are looking to generate some momentum heading into a likely Class B North playoff game next week. Brewer’s lead of 36.25 Heal Points over seventh-place HA appears to be insurmountable with only the regular-season finale remaining. The Broncos dropped a 52-8 decision at Nokomis last Saturday and have lost three in a row. The Witches have shown considerable progress as evidenced by a 14-0 loss to second-place Brunswick (5-2) a week ago.

Hermon vs. Oceanside

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Wasgatt Field, Rockland

Records: Hermon 6-1, Oceanside 3-4

Game notes: The Hawks head to the Midcoast intent on solidifying their hold on the No. 2 spot in the Class C North Heal Points. Hermon, which beat Waterville 48-21 last week, has averaged 46.3 points per game in its past three victories. The seventh-place Mariners are jostling for playoff position with No. 6 Belfast (2-5) and No. 8 Waterville (3-4) as those teams are separated by only 0.31 Heal Points. Oceanside is coming off a 41-0 defeat at league-leading MCI

Maine Central Institute vs. Nokomis

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Alumni Field, Pittsfield

Records: MCI 6-1, Nokomis 4-3

Game notes: The defending state champion Huskies have positioned themselves to finish atop the Class C North standings and can do so by beating the Warriors. MCI, which blanked Oceanside 41-0 last Friday night, has allowed only seven points combined in its past three games. Nokomis has won three of its past four contests, including a 52-8 home win against Hampden Academy last Saturday afternoon. The Warriors appear to have a firm hold on the No. 4 spot in the division as they trail third-place Winslow (4-3) by 24.4 points and have a 23 1/2-point advantage over No. 5 Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.

Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Field, Dexter

Records: Foxcroft 7-0, Dexter 4-3

Game notes: The Ponies have locked up the top spot in the LTC standings after running off seven consecutive victories. Foxcroft, which holds a substantial 48.75-point advantage over second-place Bucksport (6-1), handled Washington Academy of East Machias 41-0 a week ago. The Tigers sit in fourth place but have an opportunity to displace Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln from the third position. Dexter has bounced back from a loss to MA with three straight victories, including last Saturday’s 24-0 shutout of Mount View at Thorndike.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like