High school football capsules for Oct. 19-20

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

October 18, 2018 6:27 pm

Bangor vs. Cheverus

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Records: Cheverus 5-2, Bangor 1-6

Game notes: Despite their continued struggles this season, including a five-game losing streak during which they were outscored 177-19, the Rams can lock up a postseason berth with an upset of the Stags. Bangor holds a slim lead over winless Windham for the sixth and final playoff spot in Class A North, and the Eagles face a stiff test this week against 5-2 Oxford Hills. Cheverus of Portland has won two straight and four of its past five, including last Saturday’s 43-6 drubbing of Windham. The Rams are coming off a 34-7 setback at previously winless Massabesic of Waterboro.

Brewer vs. Hampden Academy

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherbee Complex, Hampden

Records: Brewer 1-6, Hampden Acad. 0-7

Game notes: The Witches are looking to generate some momentum heading into a likely Class B North playoff game next week. Brewer’s lead of 36.25 Heal Points over seventh-place HA appears to be insurmountable with only the regular-season finale remaining. The Broncos dropped a 52-8 decision at Nokomis last Saturday and have lost three in a row. The Witches have shown considerable progress as evidenced by a 14-0 loss to second-place Brunswick (5-2) a week ago.

Hermon vs. Oceanside

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Wasgatt Field, Rockland

Records: Hermon 6-1, Oceanside 3-4

Game notes: The Hawks head to the Midcoast intent on solidifying their hold on the No. 2 spot in the Class C North Heal Points. Hermon, which beat Waterville 48-21 last week, has averaged 46.3 points per game in its past three victories. The seventh-place Mariners are jostling for playoff position with No. 6 Belfast (2-5) and No. 8 Waterville (3-4) as those teams are separated by only 0.31 Heal Points. Oceanside is coming off a 41-0 defeat at league-leading MCI

Maine Central Institute vs. Nokomis

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Alumni Field, Pittsfield

Records: MCI 6-1, Nokomis 4-3

Game notes: The defending state champion Huskies have positioned themselves to finish atop the Class C North standings and can do so by beating the Warriors. MCI, which blanked Oceanside 41-0 last Friday night, has allowed only seven points combined in its past three games. Nokomis has won three of its past four contests, including a 52-8 home win against Hampden Academy last Saturday afternoon. The Warriors appear to have a firm hold on the No. 4 spot in the division as they trail third-place Winslow (4-3) by 24.4 points and have a 23 1/2-point advantage over No. 5 Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.

Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Field, Dexter

Records: Foxcroft 7-0, Dexter 4-3

Game notes: The Ponies have locked up the top spot in the LTC standings after running off seven consecutive victories. Foxcroft, which holds a substantial 48.75-point advantage over second-place Bucksport (6-1), handled Washington Academy of East Machias 41-0 a week ago. The Tigers sit in fourth place but have an opportunity to displace Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln from the third position. Dexter has bounced back from a loss to MA with three straight victories, including last Saturday’s 24-0 shutout of Mount View at Thorndike.

