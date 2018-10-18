Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Good morning. Temperatures today will be in the low 40s throughout the state, with wind speeds between 20 and 25 mph in the afternoon.

–Going to college at the University of Maine in Orono, Matt Clark and Matt Grondin bonded over their shared love of hip-hop, baseball and pizza. Pat’s Pizza, to be specific, the iconic Maine pizza chain that was founded in Orono in 1931.

Although they now live on opposite ends of the state — Clark in Bangor and Grondin in Cumberland — with 17 Pat’s Pizza locations between Portland and Presque Isle, they can sate their craving for a pie any time they want. Now, the pair have challenged themselves to visit all 17 sites in 24 hours starting Friday evening.

–The man shot Tuesday by a Bangor police officer during an altercation on Grove Street was charged with domestic violence terrorizing.

Brian James Barker, 40, of Bangor, the son of former Brewer Police Chief Steven Barker, remained hospitalized Wednesday at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

–Taji Lowe suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder his freshman year, continued to struggle with his shoulder and eventually had shoulder surgery a year later. He then missed four games last season with ankle and knee injuries. This season didn’t start off positively for him either as he was poked in the eye during UMaine’s season-opening win over the University of New Hampshire.

Lowe, who has worn a visor during the past four games to protect his eye, ranks third on the team with 31 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

–As other Maine municipalities abandon single-stream recycling because of cost spikes, Vinalhaven just signed a three-year deal to step up its single-stream recycling game. The plan also involves compacting the recycled materials to reduce costs on ferrying them to the mainland.

–The lights in the lobby are replaced with period lamps with haze effects. The ushers and concessionaires are decked out in speakeasy outfits. And jazz music plays over the speakers to set a 1940s feel. Audiences should expect an evening of suspense and thrill when they walk into the Bangor Opera House for the opening of Penobscot Theatre Company’s newest production “Wait Until Dark.”

“Wait Until Dark” opens Saturday, Oct. 20, and runs Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 4 at the Bangor Opera House.

Meet our new website, Hello Homestead

Woman says Portland Dunkin’ Donuts called police on her for speaking Somali

Heating prices continue climb in Maine

Collins’ husband: Ricin threat mentioned Kavanaugh vote

Someone threw a kitten at a school bus in Maine. A clinic is scrambling to save him.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen helped save this downtown Bangor business

Dropoff in global barley supplies ‘a real worry’ for Maine beer makers

Acadia National Park is selling firewood. It’s a good deal.

Power sellers overcharged Maine customers by $16 million last year

University of Maine System bans professor who planned Kavanaugh protest course

Poliquin and Golden get defensive in their final 2nd District debate

With candidate’s disbarment hearing set for after election, questions plague DA race

Angus King has earned another term in the US Senate

Angus King is a voice of moderation in US foreign policy

Choice for governor is really between Mills and Moody

Junior linebacker overcomes injuries to make an impact for 16th-ranked UMaine football team

UMaine men move up in America East basketball preseason poll

Astros under scrutiny in sign-stealing controversy during ALCS

