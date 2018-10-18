High winds knock out power to more than 2,000 Mainers

Larry Mahoney | BDN Larry Mahoney | BDN

More than 2,000 electricity customers in Maine lost power Thursday afternoon after high winds toppled trees and broke utility poles.

Emera issued a press release around 4 p.m. indicating that more than 1,000 of its customers had lost power, with more than half in the Gouldsboro area. Central Maine Power also reported more than 1,000 of its customers were without electricity, with more than 800 of them in Penobscot and Somerset counties.

By around 5 p.m., Emera’s outages had been reduced to a couple hundred. More than 100 customers were without power in Orrington, while Newburgh, Clifton, Winn, Blaine and Pembroke each had more than a dozen.

“High winds have brought down trees and broken poles in several communities,” Emera officials wrote in their release. “We will continue to address scattered outages into the evening and expect to restore service to all customers as weather conditions improve.”

The companies cautioned people to not approach downed power lines or a tree that might be touching one, and to slow down and give room to repair crews on roadways.

