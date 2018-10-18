Prosecutors want to try parents together for child’s death

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Prosecutors in the case of a Maine mother charged with beating her 10-year-old daughter to death with her husband’s help want to try the couple together with separate juries.
[See all Marissa Kennedy coverage here]
Sharon and Julio Carrillo have pleaded not guilty to charges of depraved indifference murder of young Marissa Kennedy. WABI-TV reports prosecutors say a joint trial with evidence to support that both Carrillos were involved in the death would be more efficient. They also say it would help avoid inconsistent verdicts.
[DHHS gives child protective workers more tasks, but not more colleagues]
Investigators have said the Carrillos acknowledged taking turns beating the girl before her death in February.
The defense attorney in the case, Chris MacLean, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments