October 18, 2018
Investigators seek aid in identifying man who may have set fire to storage building

Courtesy of Maine State Police
Maine State Police are asking for help in identifying a man seen in this Monday, Oct. 15, surveillance footage they say may have been involved in setting fire to a self-storage building in Benton.
By Julie Harris, BDN Staff

Fire investigators are seeking help identifying a man they say may have been involved in setting fire to a self-storage building in Benton on Monday night.

State Fire Marshals say the damage to R&D Self Storage on Neck Road was minimal because a passerby saw the flames in the back of the building and partially put the fire out before Fairfield Fire Department arrived.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m.

A flammable liquid was used to start the fire, and the man may have suffered minor burns as a result, fire investigators said in a press release.

There was no damage to any of the storage locker contents.

Fire investigators say a surveillance camera captured images of the man who was wearing a Dale Earnhardt jacket and a ski mask.

Anyone with information on the fire or the suspect should call Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.

