Investigators seek aid in identifying man who may have set fire to storage building

• October 18, 2018 3:25 pm

Fire investigators are seeking help identifying a man they say may have been involved in setting fire to a self-storage building in Benton on Monday night.

State Fire Marshals say the damage to R&D Self Storage on Neck Road was minimal because a passerby saw the flames in the back of the building and partially put the fire out before Fairfield Fire Department arrived.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m.

A flammable liquid was used to start the fire, and the man may have suffered minor burns as a result, fire investigators said in a press release.

There was no damage to any of the storage locker contents.

Fire investigators say a surveillance camera captured images of the man who was wearing a Dale Earnhardt jacket and a ski mask.

Anyone with information on the fire or the suspect should call Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.

