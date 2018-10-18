Canadian moose hunter arrested on charge of illegally entering US

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 18, 2018 5:34 pm

JACKMAN, Maine — A Canadian citizen was arrested Tuesday near the St. Zacharie Port of Entry on charges related to entering the United States and hunting moose illegally.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Jackman Station, along with a Maine Warden Service game warden, arrested the individual on a federal charge of illegal entry to the United States, and on state charges of hunting moose during a closed season, hunting moose overlooking bait and hunting moose without a permit, according to a statement issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Houlton office.

Authorities indicated the Canadian citizen was in possession of a firearm.

“Interagency collaboration and cooperation between state, local and federal partners is crucial to the mission of keeping our borders safe and impermeable,” said Houlton Sector acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider. “The citizens of our border communities, including those that may have nefarious intentions, should know that even in remote portions of the country (in this case the Western Maine Boundary) the U.S. Border Patrol and our law enforcement partners are working diligently to enforce the law and keep America safe.”

The agency did not disclose the name, age, gender or hometown of the Canadian person arrested.

