5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

Mario Moretto | BDN

• October 18, 2018 6:26 am

One Night Folk Festival to feature performers and post-concert open acoustic jam session

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — WERU’s One Night Folk Festival featuring David Mallett (with special appearance by Noel Paul Stookey), David Weeda, Big Moose, Kelley Farm, Heather McCleod & Chris Gray, Sonas, and a post-concert open acoustic jam session will happen beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the American Legion Hall, 22 Village Green Way, Southwest Harbor. Presented in partnership with The Village Green Arts Association.

Fall jubilee at Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Sanctuary

LAMOINE — Take a walk down Cottontail Lane, for our Open House the “Fall Jubilee at Cottontail Cottage,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at 21 Cottontail Lane. The public is invited to meet the nearly 60 bunnies that reside here. Events include, sampling some vegan-fare by donation: homemade baked beans, biscuits, veggie chili, cookies, coffee and apple cider; tours of the barns and rabbitat; face-painting; and a bonfire, while listening to some amazing bluegrass music by the members of the Eastbound band with Joshua Burhoe and friends. There will even be some bunnies available for adoption — applications required. Please send a private message ahead for more details. Free, but donations appreciated.

Word Festival to host open mic storytelling in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival, concludes at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 with Open Word, an open-mic storytelling event MC’d by Shelley Latham, at Peninsula Metamorphic Arts & Learning, 139 Mines Road. Registration will be at the door, and spots are limited. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Word festival weekend will feature talks and readings by Abdi Nor Iftin, Oisin Curran, and nature writers including Rob McCall and Sherri Mitchell. Details are available at www.wordfestival.org or by calling 374-5632.

Fall Family Fun Day at Jesup Memorial Library

BAR HARBOR — Celebrate fall at a fun, family-friendly event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert St. You can take a turn at our cider press, meet representatives from local farms and kids can do special food related crafts. Farmers from the Bar Harbor Farm and the Peggy Rockefeller Farms among others will have tables set up around the library. Drop by and meet them and learn about how they created their farms on MDI. Kids can make ice cream in a bag, as well as create their own sculpture with grapes and make fun art prints using fruits and veggies like celery, apples and oranges. There will also be pumpkins to decorate as well. For more information on this event, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.

Pugnuts Annual Jamboree and Promenade to include pug kissing booth, costume contest and parade

SURRY — Pugnuts Ice Cream Shop, in conjunction with the Bangor Pug Society, will be holding a costumed Pug gathering at noon Saturday, Oct. 20 on Wharf Road. Pugs and Pug mixed breeds are welcome to participate, and there is no entry fee. This year’s event will include games including bobbing for wieners, a pug kissing booth, costume contest, and a carved pumpkin contest. Local organizations will have food, dog treats and other items for sale. Details are available on the Pugnuts Ice Cream Shop Facebook page. For more information contact: Eric Treworgy, 207-610-2788, or eric@pugnuts.com.

