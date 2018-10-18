Delta drops service between Bangor and New York’s JFK

Charles Krupa | AP Charles Krupa | AP

• October 18, 2018 8:42 am

Delta Air Lines announced Thursday that it would drop service between Bangor and New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, limiting the number of flights flying between the Queen City and the Big Apple.

“Delta Air Lines between September 2018 and January 2019 is ending selected service on domestic markets,” the carrier said a statement.

Attached was a list that said Delta’s last flight between the Bangor International Airport and JFK, one of New York’s two major airports, will be Nov. 25, 2018.

The airline made no indication that it would halt its service between Bangor and LaGuardia, New York City’s other major flight hub.

The announcement comes two weeks after JetBlue said it would end year-round service between New York City and Portland, Maine’s largest city.

