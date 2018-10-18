Contributed | Aroostook Republican Contributed | Aroostook Republican

• October 18, 2018 7:05 pm

LIMESTONE, Maine — Courtney DuBois’ family has been devastated since discovering that she was found dismembered and discarded in garbage bags at a Georgia landfill in August. On top of processing this horrifying news, relatives in Aroostook who wished to give her a proper burial were faced with up to $8,000 in funeral expenses.

They initially planned to host a benefit supper at the Caribou VFW on Nov. 3 but then Adam DuBois, Courtney’s father, recently discovered an old military insurance policy that would cover the expenses.

Sylvio DuBois of Limestone, her grandfather, said he received the call from his son, who let him know that “you won’t need to have a benefit.”

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Overlooked insurance policy will help bury murdered former Limestone woman,” an article by The County staff writer Christopher Bouchard, please follow this link to The County online.

