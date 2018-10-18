CMP bows to pressure, agrees to bury power lines near Kennebec Gorge

Courtesy of Central Maine Power | BDN Courtesy of Central Maine Power | BDN

Fred Bever | Maine Public Fred Bever | Maine Public

• October 18, 2018 2:02 pm

Updated: October 18, 2018 2:03 pm

Central Maine Power said Thursday it has notified regulators that it plans to change one of the lightning rods of its proposed hydropower project through western Maine by laying power lines under the Kennebec River instead of having aerial lines visible by the scenic Kennebec River Gorge.

The company said the change to its New England Clean Energy Connect project addresses concerns of state environmental regulators, host communities and other stakeholders.

The company will submit a revised plan to cross under the river using horizontal directional drilling technology to install underground pipe without digging trenches. The move is an effort to preserve the scenic and recreational value of the Kennebec River Gorge.

“Maine and the region will benefit immensely from the New England Clean Energy Connect, so we are changing our proposal to address a key concern of state environmental regulators,” said Doug Herling, president and CEO of Central Maine Power. “This has always been under consideration. We believe this change may also encourage stronger support from those who appreciate the project’s benefits, but want to preserve the commercial and aesthetic value of the river as well.”

Herling did not say how much burying the lines would add to the cost of the $950 million project.

The proposed project still must clear multiple regulatory hurdles.

Follow the Bangor Daily News business news on Twitter: @BDNbiz.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

For a roundup of Maine’s latest business news, click here to sign up for the BDN’s Business newsletter, sent out every weekday morning.