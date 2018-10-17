Woman says Portland Dunkin’ Donuts called police on her for speaking Somali

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 17, 2018 10:59 am

Updated: October 17, 2018 2:35 pm

A local Dunkin’ Donuts is under fire, the target of protests after they are accused of refusing to serve a Somali woman.

The confrontation started with a heated exchange at the doughnut shop’s drive through.

The protest Tuesday night stems from an incident Monday at a Portland Dunkin’ Donuts.

CBS 13 spoke with protesters and the owner of the franchise.

A small group of protesters say the issue is bigger than this one alleged incident, but the focus is on what Hamdia Ahmed says happened to her at the Dunkin’ Donuts on St. John Street Monday.

She posted part of the exchange at the drive-through window on her Facebook page.

Ahmed claims she was speaking in her native language, with young family members in the back, when things got heated.

Her friend Viva described the exchange to CBS 13.

“One of our young women was with her family yesterday just trying to make an order in the drive-through and they were speaking Somali and one of the managers in the store said to stop yelling at them and to leave, that they wouldn’t serve them and that they were calling the police,” Viva said.

Viva says Ahmed then went into the store to ask what was going on, and that’s when police arrived, and served her a no-trespassing order.

“They did call the police, the police showed up and served them a no-trespassing order for speaking Somali, which that’s not the Maine that I accept,” Viva said.

CBS 13 reached out to Portland police Tuesday night, but have not heard back.

[2 black men were arrested waiting at a Starbucks. Now the company and police are on the defensive]

Viva says she believes her friend was misunderstood.

“The nearest it seemed that she understood was that the tone was different because the tone in every language is different and that the person on the other end of the drive-through microphone misinterpreted the tone as something aggressive or dangerous, which seems to me to be just xenophobia,” Viva said.

In a statement, the owner of this Dunkin franchise says he is interviewing employees and looking at surveillance video of the incident to find out exactly what happened.

“We pride ourselves on being a friendly establishment and a positive member of the community. We expect our employees to provide friendly, fast and accurate service,” the owner said. “It’s important to us that employees are always friendly, polite and sincere towards our guests.”

Meanwhile, no charges are expected, but protesters say it’s already gone too far.

On her Facebook page, Ahmed says she was issued the no trespass order for, “Disturbance and yelling at staff.”

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.