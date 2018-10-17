October 17, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Bangor Shooting | Hiccup the Kitten | Bar Harbor
Portland

Standish car crash sends 3 people to hospital

  • Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
    Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
    The scene of an Oct. 17 crash in Standish that involved two vehicles. Three people were transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution.
  • Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
    Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
    The scene of an Oct. 17 crash in Standish that involved two vehicles. Three people were transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution.
By Natalie Williams

Three individuals were transported to Maine Medical Center on Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Standish.

Carolyn Davis, 64, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion, and Charlie Forss, 68, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Davis, Charlie Forss and his passenger, Elizabeth Forss, were all transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution, according to an Oct. 17 release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Standish Fire/EMS responded to the scene at Chadbourne Road in Standish at 1:39 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and authorities do no believe alcohol was a factor.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like