Police charge man shot Tuesday with terrorizing

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• October 17, 2018 4:14 pm

Updated: October 17, 2018 4:20 pm

Related Stories Bangor police fired at man when he lunged at officers with knife, witness says

The man shot Tuesday by a Bangor police officer during an altercation on Grove Street was charged Wednesday with domestic violence terrorizing.

Brian James Barker, 40, of Bangor remained hospitalized Wednesday at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

He was listed in good condition Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Bangor police. Additional charges are expected to be filed once it is completed, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor police, said in announcing that Barker had been charged.

Barker, whose criminal history began in 2002 and ended 10 years ago, was wearing hospital scrubs. His dark hair was closely cropped.

Brian Barker, the son of former Brewer Police Chief Steven Barker, 62, of Clifton was an honor student at Brewer High School in 1996, according to the Bangor Daily News archives.

Six years later, he was convicted in Bangor of misdemeanor assault charges and fined $200, according to his criminal history report from the Maine State Bureau of Identification. In 2004, Brian Barker was sentenced to two years in prison on burglary and theft charges.

He was sentenced in 2004 in Bangor to four years with all but 23 months suspended but repeatedly violated his probation. Brian Barker’s probation was revoked in 2008, and he was sentenced to four years in prison.

His father refused Wednesday to discuss his son’s shooting or his trouble with the criminal justice system. Steven Barker retired as Brewer police chief in 2006 after 29 years with the department.

Bangor police were dispatched to 112 Grove St. around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in response to the report of a domestic disturbance at the apartment building, according to Betters.

When they arrived, a man holding a knife was walking away from the building, toward the intersection of Grove and Somerset streets, according to Todd Nadeau, who witnessed the shooting just yards from his home.

Nadeau, a retired Maine police officer, watched the entire confrontation unfold about 20 yards from his driveway.

He was in his garage when he heard shouting, he told the BDN in an interview late Tuesday night. Nadeau said when he walked toward the street, he saw two Bangor police cruisers in the road and three officers with their guns drawn, forming a “semi-circle” around a dark-haired man holding a knife, “screaming at the top of his lungs” and hopping back and forth, he said.

Officer Dylan Hall, who shot Brian Barker, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police shootings, Police Chief Mark Hathaway announced Tuesday. The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating, he said.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.