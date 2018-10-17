Family shares poem woman wrote about her own death at hands of ex-boyfriend

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

• October 17, 2018 3:17 pm

FRANCIS, Maine — Sometime before Amy Theriault of St. Francis died at just 31 years old, she wrote a poem about what it is like to experience domestic violence.

Titled, “The Consequences,” the poem is a chilling expression of the terror of domestic violence, which ends with the prophetic lines, “For now it is too late, Because I am already dead.”

Theriault’s ex-boyfriend, Jesse Marquis killed the young mother on May 31, 2014, in her St. Francis home. After a jury convicted Marquis of murder, the judge sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It is unknown when Amy Theriault wrote the poem. Her sister found it among Amy’s belongings shortly after her death, according to Amy’s mother, Barb Theriault.

