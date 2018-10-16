Strong winds leave thousands without power

Amanda Post | CBS 13 Amanda Post | CBS 13

• October 16, 2018 8:00 am

Updated: October 16, 2018 8:11 am

Strong winds that whipped through Maine overnight have left thousands without power early Tuesday.

More than 9,400 Emera Maine customers were without power as of 7:46 a.m., most of them in Penobscot and northern Piscataquis County, according to the utility. A handful of outages were reported in Washington, Hancock and Aroostook counties.

The bulk of the outages were concentrated in southern Maine, where Central Maine Power reported about 58,000 were without power, including 13,700 in Cumberland County, just before 7 a.m..

Power is out for more than 58,000 @cmpco customers this morning after a loud windy night. Most are in Cumberland county, followed by Somerset and Oxford. #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/ZQh0Vp9kwi — Seth and the City (@SethKoenig) October 16, 2018

Andover and Sebago elementary schools, Mountain Valley High School and all Yarmouth schools were closed Tuesday, as well as Chop Point School in Woolwich. Regional School Unit 5, in Freeport, Pownal and Durham, and Georgetown Central School had a two-hour delayed opening, as did RSU 72 and MSAD 58.

[Closings, cancellations and delays]

Much of northern and eastern Maine were hit by winds blowing between 15 and 30 mph, with gusts exceeding 50 mph in coastal Hancock County and in Aroostook County, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service reports winds blew about 40 mph at Bangor International Airport.

Houlton Maine ASOS just reported a wind gust to 51 MPH!#mewx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, wind gusts reached 47 mph in Portland overnight, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

At 3:45 a.m., the National Weather Service in Gray called for winds to diminish a bit by mid-morning but gusts to continue into the afternoon.

Much colder air is due Wednesday night, with westerly winds becoming gusty again.

The high winds brought down trees and power lines in southern Maine, leading to some roads closures, according to WGME.

BDN writer Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

