Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018: Aroostook has best foliage, Collins a centrist in name only, Herbig for Maine Senate

October 16, 2018 8:15 am

Aroostook has best foliage

I must make my shock known. While reading the latest article about scenic drives to view foliage, I was stunned to see there was not one ride listed through Aroostook County. Really? The most jaw-dropping foliage in the state and not one ride listed?

The ride on Route 11 alone will take your breath away. And to go to Allagash is to be surrounded by scenery that will make you believe in a higher power.

I know it is very frightening for reporters to go past Millinocket, but try it. The drive is worth it. Enjoy this great season in this great state.

Nadine Lamoreau

Presque Isle

Improving behavioral health services

The Maine Office of Child and Family Services, together with Disability Rights of Maine, recently announced an assessment and strategic planning project for children’s behavioral health services for our youth.

This is truly fantastic news. We at the Coalition for the Advancement of Child and Adolescent Mental Health wish to congratulate and thank the office and the Department of Health and Human Services for its decision to undertake this crucial assessment and strategic planning process.

The most recent publicly available strategic plan for Maine children’s behavioral health services was published in 1997 — 21 years ago. Hats off to the office and DHHS for taking on this crucial and core state government responsibility.

We at the coalition strongly encourage all children’s behavioral health stakeholders to participate in this review and plan by completing the online survey at mainechildsurvey.com. Please note there is an opportunity for written input at the end of the survey; the survey must be completed by Oct. 21. Stakeholders may also participate in town halls Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 7-8 in Portland, Augusta, Bangor and Presque Isle.

Purchasing high quality and accessible children’s behavioral health services, and organizing them into a coherent system, is a challenge for any state. No business would ever try to deliver such a complicated array of services without gathering data on its customers and the quality of its services, and then using that data to continuously improve services. Congratulations to the office and DHHS for taking the first step toward a continuous quality improvement process.

Lindsey Tweed

Coalition for the Advancement of Child and Adolescent Mental Health

Vassalboro

Herbig for Maine Senate

Although a lifelong Republican, I wholeheartedly support Erin Herbig to represent Waldo County in the state Senate. Before I retired as the director of the Maine State Library, I was aware of Herbig’s reputation as an effective leader in the House.

After retirement, I wrote to her about care for the severely disabled as I am the guardian for a relative in that situation. Although I was not a constituent, Herbig promptly responded to me, and we later met on this issue. I was so impressed with her energy, commitment, intelligence and caring. I have worked with many terrific legislators and have great respect for the time and work they put in for Maine. However, I know of no one who works harder for constituents than Herbig.

In her six years in the House, Herbig has successfully sponsored 36 pieces of legislation. She was elected majority leader in part on the basis of collaboration and cooperation. As a Waldo County native she cares about the same issues I do: education, the environment, support for farmers and public health. She is also one of very few legislators under age 40.

For her ability to relate to all Waldo County residents, for her passion and caring, I urge a vote for Herbig for Senate District 11.

Linda Lord

Brooks

Collins a centrist in name only

It’s time everyone recognized that Sen. Susan Collins enjoys being the center of attention, and despite the dramatic soul searching and agonizing she appears to be struggling with on important issues, she often will come down along her party’s lines.

She owes no one an apology for this. After all, she has been elected as a Republican throughout her political career, and has served her state well in many ways. The fact that she has on rare occasions actually voted with the opposition, and often seems about to thwart the Republican majority, should not give Democrats hope that she takes their position seriously. Collins might well be labeled a CINO (centrist in name only).

Yes, she did cast a vote to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act; but shortly afterward, after the usual public angst, voted for a tax cut that adds trillions to the deficit, while disproportionately benefitting the extreme wealthiest segment of our population. The vast majority of economists panned the bill as unnecessary and even dangerous. Plus a provision in the bill further weakened the ACA by eliminating the individual mandate.

Democrats and their allies should come to terms with this reality and not depend on Collins to advance their agendas, but instead work harder to elect more of their kind. Republicans on the other hand needn’t worry excessively when leading up to an important vote she appears ready to flip.

Jerry Stelmok

Atkinson

Collins deserves applause

I have read many letters to the editor that criticize Sen. Susan Collins for her vote confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The BDN was included with this criticism. I would like to applaud Collins for her diligence in making her decision.

Almost every Democrat came out against Kavanaugh as soon as President Donald Trump nominated him without ever looking at his record or accomplishments. I feel that these same senators would have opposed Mother Teresa if Trump had nominated her. On the other side of the aisle, almost every Republican supported the president’s choice and would have even if it had been Harvey Weinstein.

There were maybe four senators of the 100, including Collins, who actually studied the nominee’s record, listened to all the testimony with an open mind and then made her decision to vote yes. We should be applauding Collins for her diligence in making such a difficult decision.

Merle Cousins

Southwest Harbor

