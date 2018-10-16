Motorcyclist injured in Saco crash has died

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 16, 2018 1:18 pm

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured after colliding with a car in Saco earlier this month died on Monday, according to police.

A motorcycle operated by Lee Pratt, 59, of Buxton collided with a car driven by Kayla Coniaris, 29, of Saco at the intersection of Buxton and Jenkins roads about 7 p.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

Pratt succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. No other information has been released.

