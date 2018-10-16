Maine resident piles up donations for hometown hit hard by Hurricane Michael

Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly

YORK, Maine — As he watched Hurricane Michael strengthen and strengthen last week while it zoomed up the Gulf of Mexico toward the Florida Panhandle, Bill Peterson’s thoughts were with his family and friends in his small hometown of Wewahitchka, just a few miles inland and in Michael’s path.

“At first, honestly, I wasn’t real worried. A lot of storms come in there. You ride them out and everything’s good. This one wasn’t broadcast as a big storm until just before it came,” said Peterson Monday at his wife Ann’s pet supply store Ann-imals in York. “And then I saw it was going to hit right to home. I got to worrying about everyone.”

In fact, Michael did barrel through Wewahitchka, population 2,000, leaving it devastated — no electricity, houses gone, roof’s torn off, trees uprooted and strewn everywhere. His sister, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and their families are all fine, thank goodness. But back in York, Maine, Peterson said he knew he had to do something to help. And so he launched Operation Hometown Proud.

“I just wanted people from my new hometown to help support my old hometown — and the response has been overwhelming,” he said.

Last Friday afternoon, he wrote a post on York Community Dialogue, a Facebook page which acts as a virtual community bulletin board. “Within half an hour, people were bringing things. It was just amazing.” By the end of day Saturday, boxes and bags overflowed the tables Peterson set up in front of Ann-imals, stretching to the edge of the building. The same thing happened Sunday — enough by the end of the day to fill four pickup trucks.

Initially, he asked for blankets, water, food, baby diapers, or monetary donations — all still needed. Since Friday, Wewahitchka residents were finally able to come back to town over the weekend. Most of his information at first “was through the grapevine from people outside the area” writing texts or Facebook posts, but now he’s hearing first-hand what the residents need.

And so the list of items needed has become more specific. Because the town remains without electricity and probably will be without it for some time, people are eating outside and using their grills. So charcoal and lighter fluid are needed. Roofs are gone and rain is expected soon, so tarps and roofing felt are important. “Bug spray,” said Ann Peterson. “People need bug spray.”

And garbage bags, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, laundry detergent, paper produces — and “water, always water,” said Peterson. His sister manages the Ace Hardware in town that was “hit pretty hard,” — a place people would go for a lot of these things — but it’s still not open.

He said he has a friend who is letting him borrow his 18-foot by 8-foot trailer, and he would like to fill it to the brim before he leaves Thursday morning. There is also a jar inside the store for donations. A Go Fund Me campaign has been started online, as well.

Peterson shows a Weather Channel video clip of a reporter in the town next door to Wewahitchka. He is standing on a street totally devastated by Hurricane Michael, talking with a resident who, although he has lost his home, offers the reporter a cup of coffee.

“That’s what people are like there. They’re generous people. Good family people. Always have been and always will be,” he said, deep emotion in his voice. “I have no doubt if something happened in York and I called down there and said I need stuff here, they would respond right away.”

And the people of York are rising to the occasion. The donations just keep on piling up. During one hour on Monday morning, donations already covered nearly half of one table set up out front. A woman came in the store and handed Peterson more than $20. “That could be us someday,” she said.

“These goods and the good you’re doing will change lives for people down south,” Peterson wrote in a Facebook post. “Humbled/indebted.”

Interested in helping?

Ann-imals Pet Supply Store is located at 1 York St., next door to the York School Department building. Drop off donations through Thursday morning in front of the store. Monetary donations will be taken inside the store at the counter, or by visiting the Go Fund Me page.

