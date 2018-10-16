October 16, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Mary Mayhew | Susan Collins | Election 2018
New England

Charges dropped against NH student arrested after Super Bowl

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay

DURHAM, New Hampshire — New Hampshire State Police have dropped charges against a University of New Hampshire student accused of throwing a bottle at police officers in February.

The disorderly conduct charge against 21-year-old Zachary Dresser was dropped before the trial was set to begin. Foster’s Daily Democrat reports Dresser had pleaded not guilty to accusations he threw a bottle at police officers following Super Bowl LII in February.

A police spokesman was unavailable to explain why the case was dropped.

Dresser says he believes he was mistaken for another person, and says he has gone through a lot of trouble to prove his innocence.

Police had been working to clear out streets on Feb. 4 following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like