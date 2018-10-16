Charges dropped against NH student arrested after Super Bowl

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

October 16, 2018 6:47 am

DURHAM, New Hampshire — New Hampshire State Police have dropped charges against a University of New Hampshire student accused of throwing a bottle at police officers in February.

The disorderly conduct charge against 21-year-old Zachary Dresser was dropped before the trial was set to begin. Foster’s Daily Democrat reports Dresser had pleaded not guilty to accusations he threw a bottle at police officers following Super Bowl LII in February.

A police spokesman was unavailable to explain why the case was dropped.

Dresser says he believes he was mistaken for another person, and says he has gone through a lot of trouble to prove his innocence.

Police had been working to clear out streets on Feb. 4 following the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

