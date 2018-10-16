October 16, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Mary Mayhew | Susan Collins | Election 2018
New England

Another death of right whale confirmed off Massachusetts

Michael Dwyer | AP
Michael Dwyer | AP
A North Atlantic right whale appears at the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, March 28, 2018.

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the third death of a rare North Atlantic right whale this year has been confirmed.

NOAA and conservationists are keeping a close eye on the right whale population because of high mortality and low reproduction in recent years. The agency says a right whale carcass was found floating about 100 miles east of Nantucket on Sunday.

NOAA says photographs of the animal show wounds consistent with entanglement. Entanglement in fishing gear is a significant cause of death for right whales. The agency says it’s still too early to speculate on a cause of death, though.

Right whales number no more than 450. About 4 percent of the animal’s population died in 2017. No new calves were spotted this year.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like