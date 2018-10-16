Bangor police shoot man on Grove Street

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• October 16, 2018 12:50 pm

Updated: October 16, 2018 1:58 pm

A man was shot by a Bangor police officer Tuesday morning during a confrontation on Grove Street.

At 11:15 a.m., police responded to a call at 112 Grove St. for the report of a domestic disturbance inside the residence, Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the police, said during a media conference at about 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man with a weapon came out of the building and appeared to threaten the officers. A male officer shot the man, who was taken to a local hospital.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

His condition is unknown, but he is expected to live.

Neither the name of the person who was shot nor the officer involved in the shooting were released.

None of the officers who responded were injured, Betters said. The victim in the suspected domestic dispute is safe, Betters said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” he said.

Detectives were expected to remain on the scene Tuesday afternoon to gather evidence.

The officer who fired his weapon was expected to be placed on administrative leave sometime Tuesday, Betters said. The Maine attorney general’s office investigates all police-involved shootings and determines whether the use of force was justified.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

A statement from Bangor Police Chief Mark Hathaway was expected to be issued Tuesday afternoon.

It is the first officer-involved shooting in Bangor since Dec. 1, 2015, when Officer Ryan Jones fatally shot Joshua Jozefowicz, 23, after a traffic stop near Leadbetter’s at 1105 Hammond St.

A review by the Maine attorney general’s office found Jones was justified in using deadly force against Jozefowicz.

In its more than 100 reviews of officer-involved shootings since 1990, the attorney general’s office has never found that an officer should face criminal charges, according to a previously published report.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.