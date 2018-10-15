Wind gusts up to 60 mph forecast for Aroostook County

Anthony Brino | BDN Anthony Brino | BDN

Officials at the National Weather Service in Caribou warned Monday that high winds could cause damage across northern Maine late Monday evening into Tuesday.

A high wind watch is in effect for Aroostook and Piscataquis counties, as well as northern Penobscot and northern Somerset counties.

Mal Walker, meteorologist with the weather service in Caribou, said Monday that a frontal system will cross through the area Monday night, and there are “pretty strong winds behind it.”

Walker said that strong and gusty winds would develop late Monday evening and continue through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will whip out of the west at 20 to 30 miles per hour on average, but gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible, especially across higher terrain, according to the weather service.

The weather service warns that the strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines, resulting in some power outages.

