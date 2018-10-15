Husson golf team rolls to its 14th league title

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

October 15, 2018 12:12 pm

WATERBURY, Vermont — Husson University held an 11-stroke advantage after the opening day of play and never looked back, as the Eagles claimed their 14th North Atlantic Conference men’s golf championship title in the last 16 years with a two-day total of 619 in the 36-hole event at the Country Club of Vermont on Sunday.

Husson of Bangor recorded a 307 in the opening round before posting a 312 on the final day to secure the program’s 27th national tournament berth. SUNY Delhi totaled a 622 (318-304) to take runner-up honors, while Salem State followed with a 634 (311-323), Castleton 668 (332-336) and Northern Vermont-Johnson 674 (340-334).

Rounding out the field were SUNY Canton in sixth with a 675 (337-338), the University of Maine at Farmington 682 (342-340), Thomas College of Waterville 703 (358-345), Maine Maritime Academy of Castine 708 (356-352), Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts 777 (390-387) and the University of Maine at Presque Isle (423-426).

SUNY Delhi’s Daniel Christy turned in the best score of the tournament with a 148 (75-73), while Husson’s Taylor Morang and Salem State’s Justin Serowik were just two strokes behind at 150 (74-76). Husson’s Mackenzie Clow and Salem State’s Eric Powers came in fourth and fifth with a 151 (78-73) and a 152 (74-78), respectively. Husson’s Gavin Dugas of Husson tallied a 155 (72-83) for sixth.

Maine Maritime’s Chance Whittemore tied for 10th at 161 (83-78), while Husson’s Daulton Wickenden carded a 163 (83-80) to finish 12th.

The Eagles return to competition on Oct. 21 for the first day of the 84th Annual New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship at The Captains Golf Course in Brewster, Massachusetts. Husson will be looking to capture the program’s first back-to-back NEIGA Division III titles in 16 years and back-to-back NEIGA overall titles for the first time ever.

