Former LePage welfare chief Mary Mayhew picked to run federal Medicaid program

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• October 15, 2018 3:49 pm

Updated: October 15, 2018 3:50 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Former Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew was appointed to lead the federal Medicaid program on Monday, marking the biggest move from the administration of Gov. Paul LePage to that of President Donald Trump.

No member of the LePage administration except for the governor himself has been a more polarizing figure than Mayhew, whose arch-conservative six-year tenure in the often-embattled health department became a road map for Republicans after the inauguration of Trump in 2017.

She was the face of LePage’s crusade against Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, which was approved by voters in 2016 but has languished unimplemented in a court fight with a pending expansion plan sitting before the agency where Mayhew will be a key official.

Mayhew began her job as director of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program on Monday, according to an email from Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Mayhew didn’t respond to a call seeking comment.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services consumes about a third of state spending. By the time the Mayhew took control of it in 2011, it was infamous for shortfalls that ended during her tenure. But many have questioned the human impact of those changes.

Between 2011 and 2015, Maine culled the Medicaid rolls by 67,000 as the share of Mainers in poverty increased during that period. Enrollment in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program went from 25,000 children in 2011 to just more than 7,000 last month after the state established a 60-month lifetime limit with some exceptions.

Mayhew, a Pittsfield native, began her career as a Democrat in the 1980s. At age 25, she managed the 1990 campaign of Democrat Patrick McGowan, who nearly knocked off U.S. Rep. Olympia Snowe, a Republican from Maine’s 2nd District. After that, she was a longtime lobbyist for the Maine Hospital Association and took a commissioner’s job that few wanted in 2011.

The technocratic Mayhew also had a bug for electoral politics. After being rumored as a candidate to succeed LePage for years, she quit as commissioner in May 2017 and declared for the Republican gubernatorial primary within two weeks. She finished third in the June primary won by businessman Shawn Moody, who won support from many of LePage’s key allies.

This story will be updated.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.