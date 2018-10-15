Maine hunters asked to be on the lookout for missing man

Maine Warden Service photo courtesy of CBS 13 Maine Warden Service photo courtesy of CBS 13

2:19 pm

Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies and game wardens are asking for the public’s help, including hunters in the Waterford, Stoneham, and Harrison area, in finding a missing Waterford man.

Wardens say 49-year-old Ricky Howard was last seen at AJ’s Everything Store in Stoneham close to noon on Friday, Oct. 5.

Howard’s black 2008 Toyota RAV4 was found by a landowner on Sunday, Oct. 7 off Deer Hill Road in Waterford.

Police say they haven’t received much information since Howard’s disappearance, but they feel he is likely in the Waterford, Stoneham or Harrison areas.

Game wardens say they have searched the woods around his Norway Road home and the area surrounding Howard’s Toyota RAV4 that found on the 7th.

Howard is six feet tall, weighs 158 pounds and has blue eyes and brown/grey hair.

It’s believed he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and work boots.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Howard in the Waterford, Stoneham or Harrison areas since Oct. 5 to please call the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at (207) 743-9554.

