Maine news you need to know for Monday

• October 15, 2018 6:15 am

Updated: October 15, 2018 6:34 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s throughout the state, with rain in the afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

If elected, Moody said he does not see a reason to sell off any of his increasingly valuable company shares or the underlying real estate, worth roughly $44.7 million to him and his wife, according to a Bangor Daily News review of public company and property records.

State law would not require a governor Moody to relinquish his stake in such businesses, which Moody said expanded through the recession because of prudent savings and streamlined state permitting processes.

Aside from the noticeable increase in visitors to the park as September and October stay warm and dry, climate change is affecting the park in other ways, too.

More severe weather is having an impact on park infrastructure and, in some cases, is aggravating the park’s $60 million deferred maintenance backlog. Though storms are not expected to become more frequent, they generally are becoming more severe, dumping heavier amounts of rain and often whipping up stronger winds buoyed by warming ocean temperatures.

Over the last two years, 32-year-old Kristen McKellar spent her days transforming a dilapidated house on Wight Street in Belfast into something wonderful. She undertook the project with her mother, who planned to sell the home when it was rebuilt.

But just as Kristen was nearly done with the house, she died in August after being struck by a boat while swimming in Damariscotta Lake. Now, Kristen’s mom is hoping someone else will look at the house and see the beauty and possibility there.

Generally, denizens of downtown Bangor know the construction that’s gone on all summer between Exchange, State, Harlow and Park streets is an unpleasant but needed project, which upon completion will improve everything from water service to sidewalk accessibility. But it hasn’t been a smooth process for people who own businesses in the construction area. Construction crews are now racing to complete the work before the temperatures drop below 40 degrees, at which point paving is no longer possible.

Whip up the Pumpkin Spice Iced Pumpkin Cookies after a day at the pumpkin patch with the kids or prep the Ravioli with Roasted Pumpkin and Sage for a hearty weeknight dinner. Either way, you’ll feel like donning your best scarf and staring at the changing leaves.

