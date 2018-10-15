Officials say man drowned in New Hampshire river

Stock Photo | Pixabay Stock Photo | Pixabay

October 15, 2018 7:52 am

Officials in New Hampshire say a man found dead and face down in the Androscoggin River likely drowned.

Officers say they found 62-year-old John Wells in the river early Saturday morning near Berlin. WMUR-TV reports the Florida man was later pronounced dead, and officials say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in his death.

Authorities say Wells had been camping along the river and was found in 16 to 24 inches of water.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact marine patrol officers.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.