October 15, 2018
Ex-students sue Mass. boarding school over alleged sex abuse

Alanna Durkin Richer | AP
John Sweeney speaks to reporters Monday during a news conference at his lawyer's office in Boston. Sweeney says in a lawsuit filed against the Fessenden School that he was drugged and raped in his dorm room by the assistant headmaster when he was 11 years old.

BOSTON — Two former Massachusetts boarding school students who say they were sexually abused by employees in the 1960s and 1970s have filed a lawsuit.

John Sweeney says he was drugged and raped in his dorm room by then-assistant headmaster Arthur Clarridge when he was 11 years old at the Fessenden School.

Sweeney told reporters Monday that he wants Fessenden to “come out and tell the truth.”

Clarridge denied Sweeney’s accusation in a 2016 Boston Globe story . He died last month at the age of 90.

More than a dozen others who say they were abused by Fessenden employees between 1963 and 1997 have settled with the school.

The Fessenden School said in a statement that it has worked “to openly, honestly, and compassionately approach claims of abuse by former students.”

