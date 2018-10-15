Ex-students sue Mass. boarding school over alleged sex abuse

Alanna Durkin Richer | AP Alanna Durkin Richer | AP

October 15, 2018 6:04 pm

BOSTON — Two former Massachusetts boarding school students who say they were sexually abused by employees in the 1960s and 1970s have filed a lawsuit.

John Sweeney says he was drugged and raped in his dorm room by then-assistant headmaster Arthur Clarridge when he was 11 years old at the Fessenden School.

Sweeney told reporters Monday that he wants Fessenden to “come out and tell the truth.”

[Lawsuit claims NH prep school allowed ‘hypersexualized environment’ that led to rapes]

Clarridge denied Sweeney’s accusation in a 2016 Boston Globe story . He died last month at the age of 90.

More than a dozen others who say they were abused by Fessenden employees between 1963 and 1997 have settled with the school.

The Fessenden School said in a statement that it has worked “to openly, honestly, and compassionately approach claims of abuse by former students.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.