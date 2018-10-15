Boothbay Harbor woman dies after bike collision with vehicle

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 15, 2018 4:31 pm

A Boothbay Harbor woman died Thursday, a week after she collided with a car while riding her bike home from work at St. Andrews Village.

Linda M. Cavanaugh, 67, was riding her bicycle on the far right of the white fog line on Route 27 near Hannaford at about 4 p.m. Oct. 4 until her bicycle “veered sharply into the side/front” of a vehicle driven by Nancy Christopher, 66, also of Boothbay Harbor, according to a release from Boothbay Harbor police Chief Robert Hasch.

Witnesses also reported Cavanaugh’s bike hit Christopher’s car “without signal or warning”

Cavanaugh, who was wearing a helmet, fell onto the pavement near an entrance into what is known as the Small Mall.

A police investigation indicates there were more than 5 feet between Cavanaugh’s bicycle and Christopher’s vehicle, “but the lack of signals, the severe swerve (and timing of the swerve) of the bicycle made the collision difficult to avoid,” Hasch wrote.

Cavanaugh worked as a certified nursing assistant at St. Andrews Village, an assisted living facility.

No additional information was available Monday afternoon.

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.