29-year-old Hermon woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking

• October 15, 2018 6:50 pm

Updated: October 15, 2018 6:50 pm

Erica Oliveira, 29, of Hermon pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in Bangor on Monday to conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base, which is more commonly known as “crack.”

Oliveira allegedly acquired heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base in Waterbury, Connecticut, and distributed it in Penobscot County, according to an Oct. 15 release from attorney Halsey B. Frank.

“The defendant allowed her Hermon residence to be used to distribute heroin and facilitated the drug dealing activities of others,” the release states.

Oliveira faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years to life on supervised release. After a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office is complete, she will be sentenced, according to Frank.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated and prosecuted the case as part of the Department of Justice’s Strategy to Combat the Opioid Epidemic, according to the release.

