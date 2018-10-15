Madawaska is about to lose its Kmart, the only major retailer in town

Linda Pelletier | Fiddlehead Focus Linda Pelletier | Fiddlehead Focus

• October 15, 2018 1:43 pm

Updated: October 15, 2018 1:46 pm

The K-Mart in the Aroostook County town of Madawaska is one of 142 stores around the nation that Sears Holdings plans to close as it undergoes bankruptcy proceedings.

Kmart is the only large retailer in the far northern Maine town of about 4,000 people. No other Sears or Kmart stores in Maine will be closed.

[Sears goes bankrupt, mired in debt and deserted by shoppers]

In a press release, the company says it will close some stores by November; others will be starting their closing sales “in time for holiday shopping.” But it doesn’t specify which stores will close when.

[Opinion: Sears’s last gasp could breathe life into rivals]

Maine Public wasn’t able to leave a message with Sears Holding’s media relations department because the voicemail was full.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.