Houlton’s Brewer earns share of ‘C’ title at state individual golf championships

October 14, 2018 7:00 am

Nick Brewer of Houlton High School shot a 3-over-par 75 on Saturday to earn a share of the Class C title at the Maine Principals’ Association individual golf state championships at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Brewer finished tied in the division with Mitch Tarrio of Kents Hill school, who had earned state runner-up accolades each of the last two years. Percy Zentz of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill placed second, one stroke back, with a 76.

Caleb Manuel of Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham was one of two players to card a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday. The performance earned him top honors in Class A, where he edged two-time titlist Cole Anderson of Camden Hills by a single stroke.

In Class B, Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth also fired a 69 to capture his second consecutive state crown. He was three strokes better than runner-up Connor Paine of Erskine Academy in South China.

In the girls competition, Rachel Smith of Greely High in Cumberland Center was the champion with a 6-over 78. She took a three-stroke victory over Ruby Haylock of Leavitt High in Turner Center.

In Class A, Manuel and Anderson led the way, while Anthony Burham of Scarborough, who tied Anderson for the 2017 title, finished third with a 73. Armon Ouellette of Thornton Academy in Saco took fourth at 74, while Ethan Mason of Scarborough and Tom Higgins of Cheverus High in Portland tied for fifth with 76.

In Class B, Legge and Paine finished well in front of their closest competitors. Kent Johnson of Hermon and Justin Brown of Erskine Academy tied for third after shooting 77, while Kyle Nicholson of Mount Desert Island High in Bar Harbor secured the fifth position with a 78.

In Class C, co-winners Brewer and Tarrio and Zentz were tightly grouped near the top of the standings. Trevor Flanagan of Monmouth Academy and Max Woodman of Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln wound up tied for fourth in the field, carding 78s.

Among the girls, Morgan Dutil of Leavitt finished third at 83, while Anna Smith of Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield claimed fourth at 85 and Mia Spencer of Cape Elizabeth was fifth with an 86.