Rogue pig goes hog wild in Augusta traffic

October 14, 2018 2:17 pm

It was a classic case of a ham on the lam.

Police in Maine’s capital city are looking for the owner of a 50-pound piglet that wore itself out while dodging traffic on Saturday evening after presumably escaping. They received a report about the pig at about 6 p.m.

The Portland Press Herald reports Augusta police went door to door looking for the animal’s owner without any luck. They say the pig is being cared for by a person familiar with farm animals until the owner can be found.

The animal’s in good condition other than being tired out from running around.

