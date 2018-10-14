6 recipes for the pumpkin-obsessed people in your life

Sarah Walker Caron | BDN Sarah Walker Caron | BDN

• October 14, 2018 1:00 am

For those who love to bake, fall means one thing: pumpkin season. Whether you’re a full-fledged pumpkin spice latte addict or the occasional pumpkin pie consumer, these six recipes will bring out the enthusiast in you. Whip up the Pumpkin Spice Iced Pumpkin Cookies after a day at the pumpkin patch with the kids or prep the Ravioli with Roasted Pumpkin and Sage for a hearty weeknight dinner. Either way, you’ll feel like donning your best scarf and staring at the changing leaves.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Squares

Get into the fall spirit with these easy-to-make pumpkin cheesecake squares. A gingersnap crust gives these creamy bars a warm and spicy kick in addition to a bit of a crunch. Blend together the cream cheese, pumpkin puree and the other filling ingredients, and before you know it, you’ll have a quintessential autumn dessert. Get the recipe here.

Pumpkin Pie Bars with Pecans

Can’t choose between two classic fall pie flavors? With this recipe, you don’t have to. These multilayer bars provide a variety of textures and tastes. A cookie base is topped with a pumpkin pie filling and garnished with a crumb finish. These might technically be a dessert, but they’re even better as a sweet breakfast on the go. Get the recipe here.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

These muffins are bursting with sweet pumpkin flavor and are made even better by the dollop of cream cheese in the middle. As if that wasn’t enough, pepitas (aka pumpkin seeds) are sprinkled on top for a little extra pumpkin flavor and crunch. As if you needed an excuse to double up on the pumpkin. Get the recipe here.

Ravioli with Roasted Pumpkin and Sage

Of course pumpkin-themed desserts are a necessity, but it doesn’t hurt to switch it up with something a little more savory. Gourds and sage make this dinner feel 100 percent like fall. Between the gooey cheese ravioli, sweet pumpkin and earthy sage, you’ll be cuddled up next to the fire with a big plate of this. Get the recipe here.

Pumpkin Pecan Bites

Sometimes you want pumpkin pie. Sometimes you want pecan pie. This recipe captures both with just eight ingredients. The two pie flavors mingle atop a buttery crust. Sure, it’s still more than a month away, but these will make a great addition to any Thanksgiving feast. Get the recipe here.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Pumpkin Cookies

Whether you’re hosting an adults-only Halloween party or have kids prepping for trick-or-treating, these iced cookies are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Talk about blending sugar and spice. The glaze alone will make you want to make these cookies every single day of fall. Get the recipe here.

