Frost warning issued for Saturday night in parts of Maine

Brian Swartz | BDN Brian Swartz | BDN

• October 13, 2018 3:21 pm

Overnight temperatures hovering above and around freezing this weekend have prompted a frost warning across parts of Maine.

The chilly air could damage sensitive plants and vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the service warned in a Saturday advisory that covers much of the southern half of Maine.

A frost advisory has been issued for southern Penobscot County and interior Hancock County for late Saturday night. No advisories to the north as the growing season has ended. These will be the last frost advisories for northern and eastern Maine this year. #mewx pic.twitter.com/OGOz6hjmgJ — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 13, 2018

Late tonight and into Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s across southern Penobscot County and interior Hancock County. In Bangor, the low overnight temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees, according to the weather service.

Moving south toward Portland, nighttime temperatures could drop closer to freezing, prompting a more severe freeze warning for the southern corner and western part of the state.

Cold, drizzly weather persisted throughout the day Saturday. The overcast conditions presided over the otherwise colorful blaze of trees reaching peak foliage throughout much of Maine this weekend, including in Greater Bangor, according to the state foliage report.

