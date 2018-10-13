Big checks expected for winners of end-of-season race at Speedway 95

Courtesy of Speedway 95 Promotions Courtesy of Speedway 95 Promotions

• October 13, 2018 1:00 am

Drivers will look to make some nice deposits into their bank accounts as the stock car racing season at Speedway 95 in Hermon concludes with the second annual Paul Bunyan 250 Speed Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The fifth Darlings.com 150 Late Model race and the 8th Ikey Dorr Memorial Street Stock 100-lapper will be the headline attractions on Sunday’s card, which begins at 2 p.m. Those races will be followed by a demolition derby.

Saturday’s racing gets underway at 5 p.m. and will feature the Judy’s Restaurant RoadRunner 95-lapper, a 40-lap Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four event and a 35-lap Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro race.

Speedway 95 owner Del Merritt said he anticipated having 20-26 Late Models and 36-40 Street Stocks for Sunday’s races. He was pleased with last year’s inaugural Paul Bunyan race weekend.

“We had a good turnout,” said Merrill, who noted that the proceeds will go to Maine veterans.

The payouts will be significantly higher than those for the shorter weekly races during the season.

The Darlings.com Late Model winner will pocket $3,000, compared to the $400 to $750 up for grabs at a weekly race. The Ikey Dorr victor will take home $2,500 compared to a weekly race check of between $155 and $250.

The Ikey Dorr Memorial Race, named after the Addison driver who had a heart attack and died while racing at Speedway 95 in 2009, previously consisted of two 50-lap races, but it will be a straight 100-lapper Sunday.

The 95-lap Road Runner race will provide the winner with a $1,000 check, which is $925 more than a driver would earn in a weekly event.

The Sport-Four victor will take home $400, nearly twice as much as a weekly race ($155 to $250). The Modified Enduro winner’s check of $250 is $150 more than a weekly trip to Victory Lane.

Wayne Parritt of Steuben won the Late Model 150 a year ago when he bumped 2016 winner Mike Hopkins out of the way with eight laps to go. Hopkins will race a Pro All Stars Series 150 at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday night before heading to Hermon on Sunday for both the Ikey Dorr and Darling’s 150 races.

John Curtis Jr. of Hermon won in 2015.

Central Maine drivers had monopolized the Ikey Dorr races in recent years until Jonesport’s Bimbo Look won the Twin 50s last year. Prior to that, Kurt Hewins of Leeds had won in 2014, when it was a straight 100-lapper, and then won the Twin 50s in 2015 and ’16.

Carmel’s James Goodman won the RoadRunner feature a year ago, Norridgewock’s Zach Audet was the Sport-Four winner and Keith Drost is the two-time defending champ in the Modified Enduro feature.

The regular-season points champions at Speedway 95 were — Late Model: Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; Street Stock: William McCullough, Kenduskeag; Road Runner: Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; Sport-Four: Isaac Rollins, Hudson; Modified Enduro: Dustan Durrell, Newburgh; Caged Runners: David Carlow, Winterport; Sportsman/Outlaw: Justin Larsen, Peru; Racing Stars of Tomorrow: Damon Kimball, Holden.

