UMaine men’s hockey team opens season with victory over St. Lawrence

• October 12, 2018 9:38 pm

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men’s hockey team overcame a sluggish first period to score three second-period goals and went on to post a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the youthful St. Lawrence University Saints in a mutual season opener Friday night at Alfond Arena.

Junior center and co-captain Chase Pearson, who slumped from 14 goals to seven last season, scored a game-opening shorthanded goal and added a power-play goal late in the second period when all of the game’s goals were scored.

Ryan Smith’s goal made it 2-0 before Philip Alftberg answered 2:08 later on the power play for the Saints.

However, Pearson restored the two-goal lead at the 16:33 mark.

Both goalies turned in outstanding performances.

Sophomore Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves for the Black Bears and senior Arthur Brey made 34 for St. Lawrence.

Pearson’s shorthanded goal was a flukey one and opened the scoring at the 8:28 mark of the middle period. Ryan Smith pushed the puck ahead to Pearson and he broke in alone on Brey.

St. Lawrence defenseman Cameron White tripped Pearson and was assessed a penalty but a collision ensued involving Pearson, White and Brey and the puck trickled slowly across the goal line.

Smith made it 2-0 as he wheeled around at the top of the left faceoff circle and wristed a shot toward the net that found its way through a couple of players and beat Brey.

Alftberg scored following a scramble in front of Swayman. The puck rolled out to the high slot and Swayman, who had gotten tangled up during the flurry and was down the ice, couldn’t recover in time to get across. Alftberg whistled a slap shot into the half-empty net.

But the Black Bears answered on the power play as Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup slid a short pass ahead to Pearson at the bottom of the left faceoff dot and Pearson darted across the top of the crease and roofed a backhander over Brey’s glove.

UMaine outshot St.Lawrence 18-4 in the second period after holding an 8-7 edge in the first period and finished with a 37-17 advantage.

The Saints had the better of the play in the scoreless first period, limiting the Black Bears to few sustained forechecking opportunities while generating several themselves.

The Black Bears, the nation’s fifth most penalized team in the country last season, took three penalties in the first period while St. Lawrence was whistled for one.

But UMaine had the best chance of the period while shorthanded as a Mitch Fossier pass sent Brendan Robbins in alone on Brey.

Robbins made a few head fakes and fired a rising wrist shot from 16 feet out but Brey flashed out his glove and made the save.