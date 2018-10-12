Local sports: Golf results; local scores

Golf
HOLE-IN-ONE
Mike Clark
Mike Clark of Bar Harbor recorded a hole-in-one on the 138-yard fourth hole at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Friday. He used a pitching wedge to record the ace, which was witnessed by Travis Mace.
LOCAL
At Kebo Valley
Green Mountain Results — 1. Vinal Smith, Timothy VanderPloeg, Lornie Smith 87 points; 2. Hank Tibbetts, Andy Baron, Doug Lackey 85
At Pine Hill GC
RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford Blind Draw: 1. Phil Newbury, Dave Barber, Kermit Bailey, +4; 2. Tim Gallant, Don Goodness, Ed St Heart,-3; 3. Peter Beatham, Deb Rowe, Don Rowe,-4; 4. Doug Higgins, Dick Crawford, Duane Hanson, -7; 5. Wayne Harriman, Jim Hancock, Dave Barber, -9: Pins: No. 7 Doug Higgins 11-6; No. 9.Don Rowe 16-0, No. 16.Ed St Heart 8-4; High Stableford: Kermit Bailey +3
Results
Friday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Lee 1, Woodland 0
Friday’s Postponements
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Hampden at Brewer, Sat., at Hampden, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE
FIELD HOCKEY
Maine 4, UMass Lowell 1
Thursday’s Results
BOYS SOCCER
Edward Little 1, Bangor 1 (2OT)
Gardiner 5, Morse 1
Thursday’s Postponements
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Medomak Valley at Camden Hills, Thurs., 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Camden Hills at Medomak Valley, Thurs., 3:30 p.m.
