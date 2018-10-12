Local sports: Golf results; local scores

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

October 12, 2018 8:27 pm

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Mike Clark

Mike Clark of Bar Harbor recorded a hole-in-one on the 138-yard fourth hole at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Friday. He used a pitching wedge to record the ace, which was witnessed by Travis Mace.

LOCAL

At Kebo Valley

Green Mountain Results — 1. Vinal Smith, Timothy VanderPloeg, Lornie Smith 87 points; 2. Hank Tibbetts, Andy Baron, Doug Lackey 85

At Pine Hill GC

RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford Blind Draw: 1. Phil Newbury, Dave Barber, Kermit Bailey, +4; 2. Tim Gallant, Don Goodness, Ed St Heart,-3; 3. Peter Beatham, Deb Rowe, Don Rowe,-4; 4. Doug Higgins, Dick Crawford, Duane Hanson, -7; 5. Wayne Harriman, Jim Hancock, Dave Barber, -9: Pins: No. 7 Doug Higgins 11-6; No. 9.Don Rowe 16-0, No. 16.Ed St Heart 8-4; High Stableford: Kermit Bailey +3

Results

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Lee 1, Woodland 0

Friday’s Postponements

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Hampden at Brewer, Sat., at Hampden, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE

FIELD HOCKEY

Maine 4, UMass Lowell 1

Thursday’s Results

BOYS SOCCER

Edward Little 1, Bangor 1 (2OT)

Gardiner 5, Morse 1

Thursday’s Postponements

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Medomak Valley at Camden Hills, Thurs., 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Camden Hills at Medomak Valley, Thurs., 3:30 p.m.