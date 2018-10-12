Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s with cloudy skies throughout the state.
Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.
This developer has a plan to chip away at Bangor’s affordable housing problem
Bangor City Council finalized a deal Wednesday night to sell one of the city’s blighted properties to a developer who has plans to transform the building into quality, affordable housing units.
The otherwise unremarkable sale accomplishes two things the city desperately wants: the return of one of the city’s many tax-acquired delinquent properties to the tax rolls, and the creation of more affordable housing options for Bangor residents.
He rose from the slums in Brazil to a top college in Maine. Now he’s giving back to other kids in need.
After soccer helped him travel from poverty in Brazil to the campus of Bowdoin College, sophomore Juan Magalhaes felt the need to help children living in difficult circumstances. He has gone on to build classrooms and a kitchen that feeds 900 people a day in South Africa, and is now spearheading a similar effort to aid students in Thailand.
After a 1-year hiatus, here’s how Teddy the bird dog got his hunting mojo back
Two years ago, readers followed BDN Outdoors Editor John Holyoke and his faithful dog Teddy as the English cocker spaniel learned the ins and outs of hunting for grouse.
The pair missed last year due to a series of health problems. But this season, Teddy is again ready to sniff out some birds during the hunt.
A midcoast city is looking for new ways to grow
With only 12 percent of the city is zoned for commercial or industrial use, Rockland is looking for ways to make it possible for more businesses to set up shop in the city. A zoning change that would heighten the possibility of developing a new business park is one option city leaders are mulling.
Bucksport salmon farm expected to break ground next spring
The company planning to build an indoor salmon farm in Bucksport ― Maine’s second such facility ― hopes to begin construction next spring.
Whole Oceans was the second company in Maine planning a salmon farm when it announced the project in February, giving the former mill town hope for an economic rebirth and a foothold in a fledgling new industry.
The deadly virus that has killed hundreds of seals is spreading up Maine’s coast
A deadly outbreak of distemper that has killed hundreds of seals in three states is spreading east along the Maine coast, keeping responders busy as they deal with an unusually high number of reports.
Over the past couple of months Allied Whale, the marine mammal research arm of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, has been getting dozens of calls about sick or dead seals between Rockland and the Canadian border.
Do this: Your Maine weekend guide
This Friday night, indie rock bands Weakened Friends, They Called Me Legion and Wait are at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while in Portland the legendary Peter Wolf is at Port City Music Hall and the William Thompson Funk Experiment and Bandwich are at Empire. On Saturday, Three Tides in Belfast hosts its annual Beer & Mussel Fest, set for 5 to 11 p.m. and Fright at the Fort, the annual haunted affair at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect, opens with a Stephen King theme this year. Plus there’s tons more.
In other news…
Maine
Man charged with terrorizing for alleged school threat in Rockland
Man found dead during search on Islesford
A fatal deer disease is getting closer to Maine. Here’s what hunters need to know.
Bangor
Dixmont man shot by police to resolve case without jail time
Shuttered Old Town paper mill to be sold to owner of Rumford mill
UMaine men’s hockey team opens season Friday against St. Lawrence
Business
A third of Mainers don’t make enough to cover monthly expenses, study finds
Iconic Portland tower sells at auction for $9.3 million
Home foreclosures in Maine keep going down
Politics
Likability takes center stage in the race to become Maine’s next governor
Do you have questions about the 2018 election in Maine? We want to answer them.
Chief Justice Roberts sends Kavanaugh complaints to Colorado court
Opinion
How to make heavy trucks safer
How Maine can give young parents and their kids a boost
Rising transportation emissions are a threat to Maine’s environment
Sports
Plenty on the line in Caribou-Presque Isle boys soccer rematch
UMaine goalie works on consistency in pursuit of more hockey victories
Sugarloaf to host inaugural US Alpine Speed Championships in 2019
