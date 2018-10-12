Maine news you need to know for Friday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s with cloudy skies throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Bangor City Council finalized a deal Wednesday night to sell one of the city’s blighted properties to a developer who has plans to transform the building into quality, affordable housing units.

The otherwise unremarkable sale accomplishes two things the city desperately wants: the return of one of the city’s many tax-acquired delinquent properties to the tax rolls, and the creation of more affordable housing options for Bangor residents.

After soccer helped him travel from poverty in Brazil to the campus of Bowdoin College, sophomore Juan Magalhaes felt the need to help children living in difficult circumstances. He has gone on to build classrooms and a kitchen that feeds 900 people a day in South Africa, and is now spearheading a similar effort to aid students in Thailand.

Two years ago, readers followed BDN Outdoors Editor John Holyoke and his faithful dog Teddy as the English cocker spaniel learned the ins and outs of hunting for grouse.

The pair missed last year due to a series of health problems. But this season, Teddy is again ready to sniff out some birds during the hunt.

With only 12 percent of the city is zoned for commercial or industrial use, Rockland is looking for ways to make it possible for more businesses to set up shop in the city. A zoning change that would heighten the possibility of developing a new business park is one option city leaders are mulling.

The company planning to build an indoor salmon farm in Bucksport ― Maine’s second such facility ― hopes to begin construction next spring.

Whole Oceans was the second company in Maine planning a salmon farm when it announced the project in February, giving the former mill town hope for an economic rebirth and a foothold in a fledgling new industry.

A deadly outbreak of distemper that has killed hundreds of seals in three states is spreading east along the Maine coast, keeping responders busy as they deal with an unusually high number of reports.

Over the past couple of months Allied Whale, the marine mammal research arm of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, has been getting dozens of calls about sick or dead seals between Rockland and the Canadian border.

This Friday night, indie rock bands Weakened Friends, They Called Me Legion and Wait are at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while in Portland the legendary Peter Wolf is at Port City Music Hall and the William Thompson Funk Experiment and Bandwich are at Empire. On Saturday, Three Tides in Belfast hosts its annual Beer & Mussel Fest, set for 5 to 11 p.m. and Fright at the Fort, the annual haunted affair at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect, opens with a Stephen King theme this year. Plus there’s tons more.

In other news…

Maine

Man charged with terrorizing for alleged school threat in Rockland

Man found dead during search on Islesford

A fatal deer disease is getting closer to Maine. Here’s what hunters need to know.

Bangor

Dixmont man shot by police to resolve case without jail time

Shuttered Old Town paper mill to be sold to owner of Rumford mill

UMaine men’s hockey team opens season Friday against St. Lawrence

Business

A third of Mainers don’t make enough to cover monthly expenses, study finds

Iconic Portland tower sells at auction for $9.3 million

Home foreclosures in Maine keep going down

Politics

Likability takes center stage in the race to become Maine’s next governor

Do you have questions about the 2018 election in Maine? We want to answer them.

Chief Justice Roberts sends Kavanaugh complaints to Colorado court

Opinion

How to make heavy trucks safer

How Maine can give young parents and their kids a boost

Rising transportation emissions are a threat to Maine’s environment

Sports

Plenty on the line in Caribou-Presque Isle boys soccer rematch

UMaine goalie works on consistency in pursuit of more hockey victories

Sugarloaf to host inaugural US Alpine Speed Championships in 2019

