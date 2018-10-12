Homeless man arrested after threatening police with broadsword

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• October 12, 2018 1:54 pm

A homeless man who threatened police Thursday with a broadsword and a knife made his first court appearance Friday on two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and one count of criminal trespass.

Louis Irish, 60, was not asked to enter pleas on the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash, $4,000 more than the state requested. Bail conditions include not returning to the motel where he was staying.

Because he is homeless, Irish did not contest bail.

Newport police were called to Pray’s Motel on Thursday after Irish refused to leave the room he had been staying in after check-out time, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office. When police arrived and entered the room, Irish allegedly brandished first a knife and then a broadsword at them.

Negotiators with the Penobscot County sheriff’s office were called in, according to Deputy District Attorney Marianne Lynch. Irish threw out the weapons and was arrested, she said.

Police described Irish as “highly intoxicated” when taken into custody, Lynch said.

If convicted, Irish faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.