Police shooting victim: ‘I don’t ever want to go back to that state’

Judy Harrison | BDN Judy Harrison | BDN

• October 12, 2018 12:57 pm

The Dixmont man whose house was destroyed by a police bomb and who was shot by members of the Maine State Police during a June standoff was sentenced Friday to three years in prison with all but about 38 days suspended and four years of probation.

Michael Grendell, 62, dressed in a short-sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans, limped into a second-floor courtroom with the use of a cane.

He had a small bandage on the right side of his face from where a bullet had exited his cheek. In addition to being shot in the face, Grendell was hit in the torso by police bullets.

Grendell continues to use a feeding tube and have trouble hearing but is able to attend to his daily medical needs, according to testimony.

He answered a series of questions from Superior Court Justice Ann Murray in a clear voice.

“I don’t ever want to go back to that state where I was when all this happened,” Grendell told the judge. He said he wants to continue mental health treatment at Acadia Hospital in Bangor.

“I’m grateful that nobody else got hurt and I’m thankful to be alive,” Grendell told the judge.

He also told Murray he was discharged Friday morning from Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

Grendell pleaded no contest to one count each of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, both Class C crimes. In exchange for his pleas, Penobscot County Deputy District Attorney Marianne Lynch will dismiss one count of attempted murder, a Class A crime.

No contest pleas result in convictions.

Under Maine law, if Murray had rejected the plea agreement, Grendell would have been free to withdraw his no contest pleas and go to trial.

Before accepting the plea agreement and sentencing, Murray found Grendell competent to stand trial. He has been diagnosed with a depressive disorder with psychotic features, according to testimony.

At the time of the incident, he was experiencing a wide range of psychotic symptoms and delusional thoughts, but that condition is being controlled with medication, Robert Riley, a forensic psychologist, who examined Grendell on Tuesday, testified by telephone. Riley recommended Grendell continue to take psychiatric medications, participate in counseling and abstain from alcohol.

Grendell is recovering nicely, physically and mentally.

“He seems to have bounced back from here very well and wants to learn to maintain treatment to know how to recognize those early signs so nothing like this goes wrong again,” his attorney, David Bate of Bangor, told the judge. “In the end, Mr. Grendell is the victim here. He’s been through hell. He was in hell before this happened. He thought he was under attack by aliens and zombies. He’s grateful right now. He has people who support and want to help him.”

More than half a dozen supporters, including Lee Bell, the neighbor he threatened, attended the sentencing in support of Grendell.

Grendell was in the midst of a mental health crisis on June 28, when police arrived at his home, Bate said. Police went to talk with Grendell after a neighbor reported that Grendell shot at him the night before. Bell told police he waited to notify them of the incident because he was worried about Grendell’s safety.

Col. John Cote, chief of the state police, said that officers shot Grendell after a 20-hour standoff when they drew him out of the house by detonating an explosive and Grendell continued walking toward them with a firearm.

A Go Fund Me campaign, set up by Grendell’s godson, Jake Irish, seeks to raise $2,000 to help Grendell get back on his feet.

It fell to the town of Dixmont and neighbors to clean up the debris from Grendell’s destroyed home as his homeowner’s insurance refused to pay the claim, his attorney said. First Selectman David Bright said state police refused to pay the $2,000 cost, so the town would ask the Legislature to reimburse it.

Grendell faced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the charges. If he had been convicted of attempted murder, he would have faced up to 30 years and a fine of up to $50,000.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.