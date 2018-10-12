New LL Bean Boot toasted with special small batch craft beers

Courtesy of L.L.Bean Courtesy of L.L.Bean

To celebrate Maine’s legacy of making small batches of high-quality products, L.L.Bean and five Maine craft breweries are collaborating to release outdoor-inspired, small batch craft beer to coincide with the outdoor retailer’s latest small batch of boots made in Maine.

The partnership, called the Bean Boots and Brews collaboration, involves Fogtown Brewing Co. of Ellsworth, Rising Tide of Portland, Orono Brewing Co. of Orono and Bangor, Threshers Brewing Co. of Searsmont and Mast Landing Brewing Co. of Westbrook.

Each brewery will create an exclusive beer to be served at an Oct. 18 release party at O’Maine Studios at 54 Danforth St. in Portland from 5 to 7 p.m. The invitation-only event is expected to draw 50 to 60 people, a spokesperson for L.L.Bean said. The names of the brews will be released at the event.

“L.L.Bean and Maine brewers are known around the world for their focus on quality and innovation,” Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild, said in a prepared statement. “It’s been a pleasure to see what can happen when seemingly disparate industries collaborate, exchange ideas and create new products to share.”

The release event will give attendees the first taste of the exclusive beers and the first look at the upcoming Small Batch Bean Boots. L.L.Bean has made small batches of boots for special customers or occasions in the past, including some for its Japanese customers.

The new beer will be available at each brewery in the days following the event. The boots will be available at L.L.Bean retail stores and at llbean.com.

The Maine Hunting Shoe, now known as the L.L.Bean Boot, was designed and created in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean for the Maine woods. L.L.Bean bootmakers manufacture an average of 3,800 pairs of Bean Boots each day, totaling 700,000 in 2018.

Each season, L.L.Bean launches a limited number of Small Batch Boots that combines the signature style with fresh design.

“Within our 106-year tradition, there’s room for creativity,” Willie Lambert, corporate merchant manager for footwear at L.L.Bean, said. “Our Small Batch Bean Boots highlight our craftsmanship through limited edition colors and materials, as well as unique design features. Our hope is you’ll be the only kid on the block with these unique kicks.”

