Italian eatery Tesoro in downtown Bangor is up for sale

Emily Burnham | BDN

• October 12, 2018 11:36 am

After 24 years in downtown Bangor, Tesoro Pizzeria & Restaurant owners Fortunata and Rocco Agrusa are ready to toss their last pizza.

Earlier this week, the couple put their Italian restaurant at the corner of Harlow and Franklin streets up for sale. The listing, set at $45,000 for the business, includes all equipment and seating, as well as the Agrusa’s time-tested Italian-American recipes for things like spaghetti with meatballs, eggplant parmesan, chicken cacciatore and shrimp scampi.

And though that recipe book includes Tesoro’s pizza — a specialty that’s a longtime favorite of downtown eaters in the know — it will be tough to beat Rocco Agrusa’s hand-tossed pies, served in a classic diner-style setting.

The couple moved to Bangor in 1994 from Mineola, New York, a town on Long Island just outside of Queens, and opened Tesoro not long afterward. As the Agrusas called it in a 2004 profile in the Bangor Daily News, their restaurant offers “Italian home-style cooking your grandmother would make.”

Fortunata Agrusa said the couple plans to keep Tesoro open for its regular hours until they find a buyer for the business. Tesoro is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Tuesdays through Saturdays.

