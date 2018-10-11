October 11, 2018 11:17 pm

On Deck, a sports calendar for Oct. 12, 2018|

BASKETBALL

BANGOR — Bangor High School varsity basketball coaches Brad Libby and Joe Nelson is conducting a program open to boys and girls from any town in grades 5-8, 6:30-8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15-17, at the Bangor High School gymnasium. This program will help players work on skills and learn game situations; $10 per session; register at bangorparksandrec.com

ORONO — Orono Y Boys Travel Basketball is holding registration and tryouts for players in grades 5-6 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 1-2:30 p.m., at Orono Middle School and grades 7-8 on Thursday, Oct. 18, 7-8:30 a.m. at Orono High School. The Old Town-Orono YMCA is also taking registration for Travel Basketball and In-House Rec. Basketball. Contact Dennis Whitney at 827-9622 or email Dennis.Whitney@otoymca.org.

CANOE RACING

ORRINGTON — The 7th annual Muskrat Scramble Canoe/Kayak/SUP race, Oct. 13, 1 p.m., on Sedgeunkedunk Stream, near Kozy Korner store, noon registration; beginners welcome, experts expected; choose a 2.5-mile or a 4.5-mile course, all flatwater, out-and-back race is free; trophies, cider and doughnuts; call Larry at 825-4577 or lawmerr@gmail.com

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Registration is open for Brewer Youth Hockey’s Bruins Academy program, for all new players and players ages 4-9 who participated in Learn to Skate or Learn to Play last season. Players who played on a team, such as Mini Mites, or participated in Bruins Academy last year, are not eligible. Spots are limited; $100 includes full set of equipment to keep and four on-ice sessions with Brewer Youth Hockey coaches. Children who do not know how to skate will be taught. Visit https://learntoplay.nhl.com/bruins .

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey sessions at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road. There will be two 12-week sessions and participants can sign up for one session or both. Sessions will be held at 12:40 p.m. starting Oct. 28 and cost $75 each. Three-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts in mid-January. Registration is open for all other teams including Mites, Squirts, Peewees, Girls U10-U12-U14, and Bantams, plus the new “Inferno Unified Girls Program.” Contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register, go to: brewerhockey.org

PICKLEBALL

Weekly Schedules

HAMPDEN — Armstrong Tennis Center, 60 Mecaw Road; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open play, 5-8 p.m., Wednesdays: Open “Experienced” play; Saturdays: Open “All Levels” play, 10 a.m. to noon

OLD TOWN — Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave.; Mondays: Open “All Levels” play, 9 a.m. to noon; Fridays: Open “All Levels” Play, 9 a.m. to noon

ROAD RACING

ORONO — The Black Bear 5K, part of the Trade Winds Market Place/Sub 5 Track Club Road Race Series, will be held Sunday, Oct. 21, starting at 11 a.m. at the New Balance Field House; $12 per person, first 70 entrants get a T-shirt; entries due before 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the campus recreation office; late registration and number pick-up 9:30-10:50 a.m. Shower and restrooms available, refreshments and award after the race; contact Thad Dwyer, Race Director, Hilltop Road, Campus Recreation, University of Maine, Orono, ME, 04469-5747, at 207-581-1234 or at www.umaine.edu/campusrecreation.

SULLIVAN — Autumn Trail Race 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 4, in Sullivan. Run for a good cause at the scenic Baker Hill and Long Ledges Preserves. The 4-mile course is single track trail and the 8-mile course includes some dirt road, online preregistration $20; Part of the Double Trouble Trail Race Series with Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust’s Wildlands Race on Oct. 28. Preregister for both Frenchman Bay Conservancy and GPMCT races for only $35. Online registration closes one week before each race. Race-day registration closes 30 minutes before the start. Visit www.frenchmanbay.org. Find more races at www.downeastconservationraces.org.

BAR HARBOR — Running for Rides Mary Parker Memorial 5K Race, 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, at Pat’s Pizza at 6 Pleasant Street, race goes through a portion of the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park. All proceeds benefit Island Connections.

https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/BarHarbor/RunningforRidesMaryParkerMemorial5KRace