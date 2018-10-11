Maine high school football capsules for Oct. 12-13

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

October 11, 2018 2:57 pm

Brewer vs. Brunswick

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Doyle Field, Brewer

Records: Brewer 1-5, Brunswick 4-2

Game notes: The Dragons appear again to be ready to challenge for Class B North honors, while the Witches have been trying to figure some things out. These two teams have developed a tremendous rivalry in recent years. Brewer is still fighting to secure a playoff spot despite back-to-back losses, including last Friday’s 36-24 setback against Skowhegan. Brunswick has won two straight and is coming off a 55-28 win last week at Lawrence.

Maine Central Institute vs. Oceanside

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Alumni Field, Pittsfield

Records: MCI 5-1, Oceanside 3-3

Game notes: The defending state champion Huskies are again atop the Class C North rankings and look to remain there by beating the Mariners. MCI has won five in a row, including last week’s 28-7 victory over perennial power Winslow. The Huskies have posted three shutouts. Oceanside thumped John Bapst 44-6 last week, marking the third time it has scored at least 40 points this season. The seventh-place Mariners hope to move up a spot or two to improve their postseason draw.

Hermon vs. Waterville

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Waterville

Records: Hermon 5-1, Waterville 3-3

Game notes: The Hawks head to the Elm City hoping to hold or improve their position in the Class B North hierarchy. Hermon ranks second behind MCI after last week’s 42-27 win over Old Town. It was the Hawks’ second straight game scoring more than 40 points. The Purple Panthers are trying to at least hold on to the No. 6 position. Waterville seeks its third consecutive home victory after defeating Messalonskee of Oakland 49-26 a week ago.

Mount View vs. Dexter

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Thorndike

Records: Mount View 4-2, Dexter 4-2

Game notes: This may well be a preview of a Class D North playoff game between these teams in two weeks. Dexter holds down the No. 3 position in the standings and Mount View is fourth. The Mustangs are already 3-0 on their home field after last Saturday’s 20-14 win over Ellsworth. The Tigers likely would secure a home-field playoff berth by beating Mount View. Dexter handled Orono 39-14 a week ago.

Bangor vs. Massabesic

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Waterboro

Records: Bangor 1-5, Massabesic 0-5

Game notes: Despite having lost five in a row, Bangor is still battling for the sixth and final Class A North playoff spot. The Rams are coming off a 49-0 loss at Portland during which they surrendered all of those points in the first half. Bangor has been outscored 129-0 in its past three games. Massabesic is the lone winless team in Class A South. The Mustangs are coming off a 47-0 loss to Sanford.

Skowhegan vs. Lawrence

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Keyes Field, Fairfield

Records: Lawrence 2-4, Skowhegan 4-2

Game notes: The Indians are trying to secure the No. 1 seed in Class B North and earn a first-round playoff bye and a win here could push them over the top. The Bulldogs are battling Mt. Blue of Farmington for the No. 4 spot in the standings. Skowhegan has won two in a row, including the 36-24 win at Brewer last Friday night. Lawrence looks to rebound from a 55-28 loss to Brunswick.

